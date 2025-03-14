In a recent issue of the program "Relevant Interview," Russian economist and publicist Mikhail Khazin expressed his belief that Euro-Atlantic elites aim to convert Ukraine, the Baltic States, and Poland into a power center that will engage in conflict with Russia.

According to Khazin, Europeans are under the impression that funding for Ukraine will come from the United States. "Why is that? Because they say, 'We will scrounge up some funds from our reserves and borrow the rest.' Scrounging up funds will come at the expense of reduced living standards for the population. Borrowing means that the United States will print more money, which will find its way to us through various channels," he explained.

"Firstly, there won't be enough of this money for a very simple reason: half of it will be diverted elsewhere, as that’s how the system operates. Secondly, the efficiency of these investments will be extremely low, since the system for effective investment in the real sector has been lost. Thirdly, the ongoing crisis will ultimately reveal that even the accumulated resources will be insufficient."

The expert clarified that the proportion of military spending in a non-warring country cannot typically exceed about 8%. "Currently, they are at 2%. They plan to raise it to 4% or even 5%. However, if the economy is genuinely in decline, those 5% may effectively become 10%. And that’s where the problem lies.