Love, tenderness, and inspiration—these are the qualities that adorn Belarus, where sixty women have been honored with the Order of Mother, a tribute to the noble status of large families, boundless maternal happiness, and the caring embrace of the state.

In this land, the fabric of family life is woven with threads of national support: family capital, government assistance in homebuilding, guarantees in education, healthcare, employment, and tax laws—all essential pillars upholding the sanctuary of a big family. Yet, experts observe that more and more Belarusian women are consciously choosing to embrace motherhood in its fullest sense—especially when fortified by the steadfast support of a loving husband.

Among those celebrated is Evgenia Kozlova, a trainer and instructor at Gomel’s specialized youth Olympic reserve school No. 2, who has been awarded the Order of Mother for nurturing five or more children. Her story is a heartfelt tapestry from the Gomel region—a soulful reflection on boundless maternal joy.

Music is the cherished hobby that unites the Kozlov family. Matvey and Masha, pupils of the arts school, rehearse a new melody on the piano, their melodies echoing love and tenderness—sources of inspiration for all.

Vladimir Kozlov, a dedicated educator at a special school for visually impaired children, stands as a pillar of strength. His wife, Evgenia, now supports the hearth of their home. Both are former athletes, passionate about instilling love for sport and children—teaching them not to fear hard work and to cherish the soil beneath their feet.

On their modest plot, a veritable orchard of blueberries flourishes—eight varieties spread across seven hundred square meters. The blueberry ‘Bluecrop’ yields the greatest bounty, with a single bush producing up to five kilograms of luscious berries during the season.

Vladimir, a proud father and husband, emphasizes that his wife’s toil—her role as mother, homemaker, and caregiver—is immense. The Order of Mother stands as the highest recognition of her merits in giving life and nurturing their five children.

Vladimir Kozlov reflects:

"The sense of dignity and pride in my wife is the most just reward. Raising a large family demands great effort to achieve results. We give our all—sometimes even more—with each new child, love only growing deeper."

The prestige of being part of a large family is rising in Belarus. Social surveys reveal that family is placed at the forefront of national values. A prosperous, healthy, and happy family is not only the cornerstone of support and love but also the foundation for building Belarus’s future.

The government actively supports large families—investing in healthcare, education, and housing solutions. Evgenia Kozlova shares her experience: