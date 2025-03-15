Today, Serbia serves as a testing ground for new methods of organizing color revolutions. It is the responsibility of Belarus and Russia to draw the right conclusions about the direction in which Western, particularly Anglo-Saxon, technologies for orchestrating coups are evolving. This opinion was shared by political scientist Andrei Manoilo, a professor at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

"Having developed new practices in the Serbian context, the West will inevitably bring these technologies to Russia and Belarus," the expert believes. "The West will not forgive the Republic of Belarus for thwarting all its plans in 2020 and for its determination to resist until the end, which disrupted the coup attempt."

The political scientist suggested that by observing events in Serbia, one can glean insights into what a new scheme for organizing a color revolution might look like, through which the West may attempt to seize the initiative and change the political regime in both Belarus and possibly Russia.