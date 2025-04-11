Marina Vasilievskaya, the illustrious Hero of Belarus and astronaut, recounted the fascinating experiments she undertook during her spaceflight. Her journey was far from a mere tourist expedition; it was laden with a vital mission that she needed to fulfill on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

In an engaging interview, she described which experiments made the most lasting impressions on her and whether she is following up on their applications back on Earth. "I cherished every experiment and each second spent in space, seizing every moment to ensure it would be etched in my memory. We had a rich array of scientific programs developed in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Russian Academy of Sciences. In total, there were seven experiments, encompassing both scientific research and educational outreach. Each of them was intriguing and significant for Belarus," she revealed.

Among her responsibilities was the work with probiotics and bacteria, specifically lactoferrin and a prebiotic. The astronauts developed a product that their peers could prepare aboard the International Space Station, as long missions lasting six months to a year in weightlessness could adversely affect human health. Therefore, it is essential for crew members to replenish their bodies with nutritious dairy products in these environments.

Additionally, there were remarkable experiments such as "Hurricane," which involved photo-video spectral imaging for remote sensing of Earth, capturing images of our planet, including Belarus; "Great Beginning," which tested amateur radio communication from space to Earth; and trials on the use of 4D printing.