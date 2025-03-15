Talking about pan-European security without the participation of Russia and Belarus is utopia. This was stated on the air of the First Information Channel by the Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

The actions that Europe is currently taking will not lead to anything good, first of all, for the European states themselves, the politician believes. According to Matviyenko, the EU stubbornly introduces new sanctions, without thinking at all about its national interests.

"Before introducing any restrictions, sit down and do the math," she suggested. "If you don't know how to work with a computer, with a calculator: how will this affect your economy, how will this affect the standard of living of your citizens? Today, I would say, those in power are not national leaders - leaders who do not put national interests first, they implement someone else's interests."

"They have already brought the economy to a recession: a serious decline in industrial production, a sharp rise and growth in prices for everything, a deterioration in people's living standards. And this is not Russian or Belarusian propaganda, as they often say - the elections show, - said Valentina Matviyenko. - The government in Germany has collapsed. The people are expressing their opinion in early elections: "Stop! What are you doing? What are you doing to us?"

Valentina Matviyenko:

"First, we need to please our overseas brother, second, we need to spite Russia and Belarus at any cost, even at the cost of a serious deterioration in the situation in our own countries. Come to your senses, do you understand what a crack there is already in the European Union! Just a crack. Some people speak, some do not speak publicly, but everyone there already disagrees so much with this, I would say, new form of EU dictatorship. This is a real dictatorship. It is impossible to express your opinion there, and even if you do, no one will take it into account. That is a dictatorship."

The Chairperson of the Federation Council noted: instead of dealing with their economies, their people, the countries of the collective West have taken up militarization. They announced to the whole world that they will allocate 800 billion for weapons, for support of Ukraine.

"What billions, and where did you find them? In Germany, in France, the budgets have a huge deficit. You are cutting benefits, preferences for different segments of the population. Your unemployment is growing, your inflation is growing. What 800 billion? Maybe you will think about the citizens of your country who were counting on you?" Valentina Matviyenko asked.

The EU dictatorship is also manifested in the election processes, she noted. "Look at the desire to retain power there. What is happening in Romania? This is nonsense. This has never happened before, that a candidate supported by the majority of people was removed and a case was brought in the Constitutional Court. What is happening now cannot even be explained in normal language. Therefore, their fate is deplorable if they do not come to their senses and stop in this Russophobic and militaristic hysteria," the politician warned.

"No matter how many billions they allocate, talking about pan-European security without the participation of Russia and Belarus is a utopia. And everyone understands this," the Chairperson of the Federation Council believes.