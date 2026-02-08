3.73 BYN
Minsk National Airport tightens security measures due to dangerous Nipah virus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Minsk Airport has tightened security measures due to the dangerous Nipah virus. All passengers and crew arriving from various countries undergo sanitary and quarantine screening. Using thermal imaging cameras, specialists measure the temperature of each arrival.
If the temperature is 37.5°C or higher, the person is taken to the medical center for examination, and if dangerous viruses are suspected, they are placed in isolation until a diagnosis is made.
Clinical samples are sent to the Biotechnology and Immunodiagnostics Laboratory for Particularly Dangerous Infections, where they can identify various exotic viruses.