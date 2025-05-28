Minsk Tractor Works Turns 79

On May 29, the Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) celebrates its 79th anniversary. During its history the MTW has produced more than 4 million units of tractor equipment and today is among the world's leading manufacturers. The plant was founded on May 29, 1946.

The company started with the production of starting engines and caterpillar machines, and seven years later - tractors on pneumatic tires, which determined the specialization of the enterprise. Today, Belarusian tractors are used not only by agrarians, but also by construction workers, municipal and road services.

A bit of history. June 18, 1949, an experimental model of the tractor Belarus MTZ-1 was created. The modification did not go into production, but became the basis for the serial tractor Belarus MTZ-2.

On October 14, 1953 at 17:16, the first wheeled tractor on cylinders - Belarus MTZ-2 - rolled off the main conveyor of the Minsk Tractor Plant. This event marked the beginning of the Belarusian tractor industry. It was decided to name the first domestic tractor "Belarus". In fact, the brand name was repeatedly changed afterwards.

Today the MTW produces tractors for all climatic and operating conditions. In general, BELARUS tractors operate in 125 countries on five continents. The machinery lineup includes 160 models and more than 220 modifications.