3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
Moment of silence and flowers to Eternal Flame at Victory Monument. Slovak bikers in Minsk
The history of the Great Victory is in the faces and fragments of each nation's memory. The international motor rally of the Slovak civil association "Brother for Brother" continues its patriotic marathon through the significant places of Belarus.
On May 3, the guests arrived in Minsk. The participants honored the memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War with a moment of silence, and later laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Victory Monument.
The historical itinerary of the civil association "Brother for Brother" includes many other locations. One of them is the Church of All Saints, where Slovak patriots will deliver a capsule with earth from the burial sites for Soviet soldiers.