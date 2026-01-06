3.67 BYN
More than 238,000 square meters of state-supported housing to be built in Belarus in 2026
Belarus has set specific volumes of housing construction for 2026.
According to a new Council of Ministers resolution, 238,300 square meters of state-supported housing, 407,400 square meters under state contracts, and 650,000 square meters of rental housing will be built this year.
As part of the country's commitment to energy efficiency, 315,000 square meters of so-called electric houses are planned for construction. In addition, 22,900 square meters of social housing will be commissioned.
Plans for 2026 provide for housing to nearly 6,000 large families. They should receive their housing within one year of registering. 1.342 billion Belarusian rubles will be allocated for the construction of the required engineering and transport infrastructure for the new housing.