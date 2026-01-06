More than 238,000 square meters of state-supported housing to be built in Belarus in 2026

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3052bf9-e048-43f5-ae1e-ae64223080fd/conversions/e3f47c25-1be8-4b8c-af2f-c2be7280d03c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3052bf9-e048-43f5-ae1e-ae64223080fd/conversions/e3f47c25-1be8-4b8c-af2f-c2be7280d03c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3052bf9-e048-43f5-ae1e-ae64223080fd/conversions/e3f47c25-1be8-4b8c-af2f-c2be7280d03c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b3052bf9-e048-43f5-ae1e-ae64223080fd/conversions/e3f47c25-1be8-4b8c-af2f-c2be7280d03c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has set specific volumes of housing construction for 2026.

According to a new Council of Ministers resolution, 238,300 square meters of state-supported housing, 407,400 square meters under state contracts, and 650,000 square meters of rental housing will be built this year.

As part of the country's commitment to energy efficiency, 315,000 square meters of so-called electric houses are planned for construction. In addition, 22,900 square meters of social housing will be commissioned.