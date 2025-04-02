Musk May Leave His Position in the Coming Weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump informed his inner circle that the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, is likely to step down from his position in the coming weeks, according to RIA Novosti.

The day before, Trump stated his intention to retain Musk in his government role for as long as possible.

"President Donald Trump has communicated to his circle, including cabinet members, that Elon Musk will be stepping away from his current role as a management partner within the next few weeks," the publication notes.

According to sources, Trump is satisfied with Musk and DOGE, but both have decided that it is time for the entrepreneur to return to the business sector. The report highlights that some members of Trump’s administration and many external allies have become disillusioned with Musk’s unpredictability and are increasingly regarding the billionaire as a political burden.

One source indicated that Musk is likely to retain an unofficial advisory role.