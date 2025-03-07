Myanmar - Promising Market for Belarusian Goods and Services

Myanmar is emerging as a significant and promising market ready to consume Belarusian goods and services. The main objective is to identify niches that will engage Belarusian enterprises in this process to the fullest extent.

Aleksei Avdonin, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies, spoke about the potential for collaboration with the Southeast Asian region.

"We see that this region is developing intensively, as evidenced by its economic growth rates. The GDP of Myanmar is over 230-240 billion dollars, and the population of the country is around 55 million people," noted Avdonin.