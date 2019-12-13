EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
NAS of Belarus and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research discuss new areas of cooperation

Cooperation with Russia in the sphere of scientific and technological development is one of the main priorities of NAS of Belarus. Every year we strengthen our ties and look for new points of contact.

November 13 a number of promising areas of cooperation between NAS of Belarus and the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research discussed in Minsk .

Over the last 10 years alone, the two organizations have implemented dozens of joint programs, published thousands of publications in scientific journals. Now it is in the interests of the two organizations to continue cooperation and create new projects in the field of ecology, radio-biology, medicine, physics and nano-technologies.

During the visit, members of the delegation of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research visited a number of organizations of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

By the way, Belarus is one of the significant long-term partners of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research. Now 16 states are members of this scientific center. Belarus, in turn, participates in almost all major projects of the organization, including - the flagship project ((NICA)) of the Institute: a superconducting collider of protons and heavy ions, the largest one both in terms of budget and the number of specialists. In 2025, they plan to launch the collider in test mode.

