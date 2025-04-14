New Specialty in Healthcare System of Belarus: Doctor of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine

The healthcare system of Belarus is introducing a new specialty: the Physician of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine. This multidisciplinary expert will be able to organize, conduct, and manage the rehabilitation process for patients experiencing acute diseases or injuries, as well as those suffering from chronic conditions.

Rehabilitation is not merely about restoring the body; it is about returning individuals to a fulfilling life. Our physicians’ mission is not just to treat but to give individuals the wings they need to rise after severe injuries, illnesses, and surgeries. Now, we have specialists who will accompany patients every step of the way. This initiative responds to contemporary challenges: the rise of chronic diseases, the necessity for quality rehabilitation, and societal demands for active longevity.

The training of Physicians of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine will encompass a broad spectrum, including foundational studies in neurology, cardiology, traumatology and orthopedics, therapy, oncology, and pediatrics. Practical training will involve the application of rehabilitation methods, including physiotherapy and therapeutic physical training aimed at correcting impaired functions and life viability.

Notably, Belarus has a historical precedent in the development of restorative treatment, being the first in the CIS since the mid-1990s. Currently, only three of our doctors have completed such training programs in Saint Petersburg, but the Ministry of Health is already working on an educational program to train more specialists. Physicians in this new specialty will be empowered to prescribe physiotherapy and therapeutic exercises for various diseases and injuries, while also monitoring the effectiveness and safety of these interventions.

This new specialty highlights a significant transition from "medicine of treatment" to "medicine of quality of life." This shift is particularly relevant in light of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the ongoing consequences of the pandemic. Rehabilitation is becoming a priority on par with diagnostics or surgery, and Belarus ranks among the pioneering countries in the CIS to systematically adopt this approach. All of this aligns with the state strategy: a healthy nation is the foundation of sustainable development.

7) 30th International Minsk Health Forum 2025 Commences in Minsk

The forum addresses pressing issues in the field of healthcare, facilitating the exchange of experiences and innovative developments. This year marks the milestone 30th anniversary of the International Minsk Forum, which has seen an increase in participation.

The scale of today's forum is truly impressive, featuring representatives from eight countries: Belarus, Russia, Hungary, Egypt, Iran, China, Turkey, and Switzerland, along with more than 190 exhibitors! Year after year, the International Minsk Forum gathers a diverse assembly of the medical community from all regions of our republic, including professionals engaged in the healthcare system, educational institutions with a medical focus, representatives from government structures, and business circles.

Such keen interest in the forum is no coincidence. It serves as a hub where the latest innovative solutions from major Belarusian and foreign companies converge, enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical care.

How can one assist an inoperable cancer patient in just a few sessions? This impressive task—safely addressing complex medical challenges—has been adeptly tackled by "Rosatom." At the exhibition, visitors can admire the latest model of the modern gamma therapeutic complex "Brachius." This device ensures precise targeting of pathological sites while minimizing impact on healthy tissues.

For the first time, the Medical Association of Sichuan Province is participating in the exhibition, represented by four leading clinics from the region alongside an equal number of medical equipment manufacturers. As a key partner of Belarus in the healthcare sector, they have much to offer their colleagues.

Today, we present an array of diverse fields: innovative equipment for computed tomography, radiography, and groundbreaking delivery chairs. Additionally, we showcase a somewhat unconventional direction for Belarus— the traditional Chinese medicine, particularly various preparations that are also utilized in sports medicine.