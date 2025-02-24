On the occasion of the third anniversary of the start of the large-scale military conflict with Russia, the heads of the European Commission and the European Council and leaders of a number of countries came to Kiev to participate in the "Support Ukraine" summit. According to the guests' statements, one of the goals of the mass gathering was also the desire to support the European leadership amid the escalating disagreements with Washington, including on the Ukrainian issue.

Naturally, they expressed all kinds of support for Zelensky. Kiev was promised to be with him till final victory.

Oleg Dyachenko, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, shared his opinion about the event in the studio of the First Informational.

He noted that due to Donald Trump's accession to power, the international environment has changed today. And, of course, the algorithm of interaction between the United States, the European Union and Ukraine is completely changing. Trump's statement that the United States will no longer act as a free sponsor of this Ukrainian adventure has caused a very big stir both among the ruling elite in Kiev and among European politicians. And that is why the visit to Kiev of leaders of a number of European structures, as well as the video conference that was organized with the leaders of some European states; demonstrate that European politicians have decided to support and calm Zelensky. Especially since people close to Trump, such as Elon Musk, claim that Vladimir Zelensky has lost his legitimacy.

"Donald Trump's statement that Zelensky has actually become a military dictator, fundamentally changes the current situation. And Zelensky as a person who is under external control, maybe he should listen and go to the elections or resign and move to one of the European countries, - says Oleg Dyachenko. - Especially since the United States has made very serious accusations against the Kiev regime of embezzlement of money allocated for various programs. And the amounts are very large in percentage terms - from 40 to 60%. Therefore, I would say that today the situation is very sad and sad for the ruling regime.

According to the parliamentarian, three years of armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine have shown that the path chosen by Kiev leads nowhere. In three years, huge territories have been lost and the economy has been completely destroyed. Rural and urban settlements have been wiped off the face of the earth. There have been huge losses in population.

"There are also different figures on the number of dead: from 300,000 to 700,000 of armed forces personnel are irrecoverable losses today. So three years of this senseless armed conflict have shown that the Kiev regime is completely bankrupt and, as far as we know, it does not enjoy the support of the people of Ukraine today. What the authorities are doing today does not fit into any democratic norms,” the MP emphasized. - But Zelensky does not want to resign, because he does not want to give up the power that is in his hands now, and under various pretexts (defense situation, absolute war, war until the last Ukrainian) he is trying by all means to stay in power and keep his clique in power".