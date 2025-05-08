3.68 BYN
On May 9, at noon, Belarus will join together in nationwide moment of silence
On May 9, at noon, Belarus will join together in nationwide moment of silence
At this solemn hour, the entire country will unite in quiet remembrance to honor the heroic deed of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War.
Wherever you may be—whether in an office, at home, on public transportation, or in the heart of the city—pause for a moment to pay your respects.
The mournful toll of a metronome and the haunting melody of the requiem will resonate across national television broadcasts, on streets and in public spaces, as well as through the NEWS.BY YouTube channel and Telegram.
Church bells will peal, vehicle horns will sound a signal, and in some places, movement will come to a halt.
Belarus remembers—remembers each and every one. Let us take a minute to honor all those to whom we owe our very lives.