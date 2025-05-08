At this solemn hour, the entire country will unite in quiet remembrance to honor the heroic deed of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War.

Wherever you may be—whether in an office, at home, on public transportation, or in the heart of the city—pause for a moment to pay your respects.

The mournful toll of a metronome and the haunting melody of the requiem will resonate across national television broadcasts, on streets and in public spaces, as well as through the NEWS.BY YouTube channel and Telegram.

Church bells will peal, vehicle horns will sound a signal, and in some places, movement will come to a halt.