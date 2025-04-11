Palm Sunday celebrated by Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant Christians on the same day this year

Today, Christians around the world commemorate a significant and joyous occasion—the Entrance of the Lord into Jerusalem, known in our region as Palm Sunday. This year, for the first time in recent memory, it is observed simultaneously by Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant denominations.

In churches across the land, solemn services are taking place, where congregants reflect on the biblical event in which Jesus was welcomed into Jerusalem, with palm branches laid before Him. In our region, these palms are traditionally replaced by willow branches, the first plant to awaken after the long winter.