Recent statements by Ruslan Pankratov, a research fellow at the Russian Institute for CIS Countries, assert that the close ties between Kiev and London are not merely disfavored by Washington; they are intolerable. The British exert significant influence over Ukraine's decision-making, particularly regarding negotiations. A notable example is the Istanbul talks in 2022, when Kiev was prepared to consider ending the conflict, but Boris Johnson intervened and dissuaded President Zelensky from doing so. The United States fears a repeat scenario. Indeed, following a scandal in the White House, Zelensky promptly traveled to London and effectively threw himself into the arms of the British Prime Minister Chris Starmber.

"The Anglo-Saxon intelligence community and Anglo-Saxon civilization never abandon their ideas," Pankratov asserted. "If there happens to be a pause, it does not mean they have surrendered. Rather, they are taking a step back to reformat and reassess their strengths, preparing to deliver a stronger blow at a point where you least expect it. Everything else is rhetoric—‘we are friends, we will trade’—merely designed to lull you into complacency. At every stage, you will be drawn into this game, only to be eventually suffocated and destroyed. But this is the game of the British."

The expert stressed that the British aim to cripple Europe. Having exited the European Union, they have successfully sowed discord between France and Germany with Russia, effectively undermining these nations' economies—the very engines of the EU. As a result, half of the European automotive industry has already shifted to the United States.