The Argentinian-born pontiff, who ascended to the papacy in 2013, breathed his last in his Vatican residence at 8:35 AM Minsk time on Easter Monday. His final words, spoken from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica on a wheelchair, were a message of peace and Easter blessings. Though he faced serious health challenges, including bilateral pneumonia, in recent weeks, his spirit remained resolute.

Before his tenure as the 266th Pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, as he was known in the world, held a degree in chemical technology. He was a Jesuit, the first Latin American pope, and the first pope named Francis, honoring St. Francis of Assisi. His papacy made significant strides in interfaith dialogue, notably his encounter with the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia. His humility, marked by rejecting lavish papal apartments and replacing his throne with a chair, resonated with millions, earning him the Time magazine Person of the Year award in 2013.