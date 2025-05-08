The Great Patriotic War set back the economic achievements of the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic by decades. During the conflict, more than 10,000 industrial enterprises were destroyed, and over 90% of machinery and technological equipment were either obliterated or transported away.

During the occupation, hundreds of thousands of hectares of agricultural land fell into disrepair and abandonment. It took more than ten years for the agro-industrial complex to regain profitability and resume productive work.

Yet, the Belarusian people not only endured but also continued to develop and progress. Today, we proudly speak of our achievements and breakthroughs. Belarus boasts the successful operation of over 16,000 industrial enterprises, with more than half of the manufactured goods exported abroad.