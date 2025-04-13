Radiation under Control: Where Belarus Plans to Build Site for Radioactive Waste Disposal

This week discussions took place regarding radiation safety, global practices, and the path Belarus intends to pursue as the country prepares to begin construction of a site for radioactive waste disposal.

The first phase of this facility is expected to be operational by 2030. While the exact location has yet to be selected, priority areas have been identified. It's important to clarify that radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel are fundamentally different entities, with distinct methods of disposal.

Firstly, regarding radioactive waste, there are six classes. The higher the class, the lower the danger. Belarus plans to construct a disposal site for low-active waste, specifically the 3rd and 4th classes.

"Our priority is ensuring safety. When selecting priority areas and future sites, we take a comprehensive approach that considers numerous factors—hydrogeological and geological parameters, the influence of neighboring industries, and the impact of the disposal site on the surrounding environment. This holistic analysis should lead us to identify the most suitable location that will minimally impact the environment over the long operational lifespan of the facility," noted Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz.

Potential sites under consideration include areas of the Polesie Radiation and Ecological Reserve—specifically, land that has been withdrawn from economic use, as well as territory near the nuclear power plant. This will be a complete complex encompassing the collection, storage, sorting, processing, and disposal of radioactive waste.

"We chose a unique and, in my opinion, correct solution to combine the waste processing complex with the disposal site. Both require qualified specialists, of whom there are few in the world, and even fewer in Belarus. Therefore, having them within one complex will facilitate safe handling of all these wastes,” stated Eduard Nikitin, the director of decommissioning programs and radioactive waste management at TVEL Corporation.

There is an existing radioactive waste disposal site in Novouralsk. However, this site does not collect or process waste; it receives waste in hermetically sealed packages. Once the storage facilities are full, they will be securely sealed to prevent radiation leakage, and ultimately, the site will transform into a green hill, entirely safe for the environment. The oversight of the area will continue for nearly 300 years, as long as the contents remain radioactive.

Having a disposal site for radioactive waste will effectively address waste management concerns, especially in the construction of a second nuclear power plant or an additional block at the Ostrovets station.

Now, turning our attention to spent nuclear fuel.

“The most effective and correct solution would be to transport the spent nuclear fuel to the Russian Federation for processing and then return it to Belarus in processed form—as glass-like mass—for final disposal at a designated site. Currently, we do not possess the technology to process nuclear fuel. Therefore, it is essential to leverage the expertise and capabilities available in the Russian Federation. This approach is outlined in the intergovernmental agreement, and I am confident that we will proceed along this path in the future,” emphasized Minister Denis Moroz.

Spent nuclear fuel must remain in a storage pool for about 10 years to reduce temperature before it can be transported.

The supplier of nuclear fuel for the Ostrovets nuclear power plant is Russia, with two production plants located in Novosibirsk and Elektrostal. Every sixth energy reactor worldwide operates on fuel supplied by Rosatom's TVEL. This site focuses on the production of uranium pellets.

Ilya Kantaev, head of the machine engineering section in Russia, explained, “A 330-liter container arrives at the facility, containing uranium dioxide, which serves as the raw material for producing the future tablet. In the first stage, it needs to be converted into a press powder to compact it. After that, we can proceed with the pressing operation. The next step is sintering, carried out in large furnaces in a reducing environment, defining the future physical properties of the tablet.”

The tablets undergo checks for length, diameter, and defects, with an average of three out of every hundred failing quality control. These are oxidized and returned to the initial production stage. Once they pass inspection, the tablets are packaged in TVELs, with strict requirements for hermetic sealing to prevent radiation leakage. Each TVEL has a barcode that provides information on where, when, and by whom the nuclear fuel was produced.

Owning an atomic power plant provides independence today. This is why innovative fuel types are currently being actively developed.

The Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Plant is unique in the world as it features fast neutron reactors. Therefore, it can operate on nearly any fuel and even burn fuel from other reactors. The fast neutron technology was mastered at Beloyarsk during the Soviet years. Attempts by the French to replicate the Ural experience have been unsuccessful.