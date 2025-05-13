3.69 BYN
Ready to exchange content - Ivan Eismont on interaction between Belarus and Zimbabwe in media space
Belarus keeps on strengthening international ties with the Republic of Zimbabwe, expanding cooperation in a wide range of areas. On May 13, the focus was set on interaction in the media space.
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services of Zimbabwe Mr Jenfan Muswere personally came to be aware of the structure and the entire media mechanics of the largest holding company of the country and to discuss promising areas of development with the leading mass media of Belarus.
The main subject of talks was the elaboration of promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the media sphere. The parties noted the positive dynamics of cooperation between the two countries
Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belteleradiocompany:
"They are under sanctions, under pressure. There is information warfare, technological warfare, cyber-attacks against this country - all the things that we have experienced. They know what we are facing and that we are coping up with it. They say they are impressed with our success and how we are combating the information warfare, the technology warfare. And therefore, of course, they ask in great detail about how our information strategy is structured. We are ready to exchange content, it is important for us. We produce a lot of content in English, and they are willing to host it, show it on television channels, and post it on Internet platforms. We are interested as well, so I think this is just the beginning."