Ready to exchange content - Ivan Eismont on interaction between Belarus and Zimbabwe in media space

"They are under sanctions, under pressure. There is information warfare, technological warfare, cyber-attacks against this country - all the things that we have experienced. They know what we are facing and that we are coping up with it. They say they are impressed with our success and how we are combating the information warfare, the technology warfare. And therefore, of course, they ask in great detail about how our information strategy is structured. We are ready to exchange content, it is important for us. We produce a lot of content in English, and they are willing to host it, show it on television channels, and post it on Internet platforms. We are interested as well, so I think this is just the beginning."