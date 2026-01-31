Record Sales of Antidepressants: Why the World Is More Than Ever Overwhelmed by Depression

While some chase absolute power and wealth, others seek happiness and well-being in simple things. Meanwhile, worldwide records are being broken in antidepressant sales. Studies reveal a surprising paradox: the higher a country’s standard of living, the more its residents seek help from psychologists and stress pills.

So, what is the truth? Is the planet sinking into despair or learning to heal emotional pain? How has this global wave reached Belarus?

It may seem that everyone has everything under control: career, family, plans. But behind this facade, there is often another reality — an unsettling "noise" or a feeling of running on a treadmill that speeds up constantly. The question then arises: what to do next — keep running silently or stop and seek help from a specialist?

"Visiting a psychologist is absolutely normal. Everyone faces situations that cause trauma, and it’s better to address them," said one resident of Minsk.

According to her, caring for mental health should be accepted as a norm in modern society, alongside physical health.

Let’s look at interesting statistics: in Iceland, 161 out of 1,000 people are on antidepressants (one in six). In Portugal, Canada, and Australia, the figures are 139, 130, and 122 respectively. On the other end is South Korea — only 27 per 1,000, largely because psychotherapy remains a taboo subject there.

But how to explain that some of the most developed and arguably happiest countries are leaders in antidepressant consumption?

Maria Gnedko, a clinical pharmacologist at the National Research Center for Mental Health, explains:

"Antidepressants affect mood. Patients or those seeking help must initially have a clinical picture of a depressive episode. If they don’t, antidepressants won’t work for people with a normal psychological profile. In that case, they will simply be ineffective."

Belarus is not listed among countries with high antidepressant use. However, the global trend is no longer distant for Belarusians. In Belarusian psychotherapists’ offices, both the number and the profile of patients are changing.

Oksana Shilova, senior researcher at the National Research Center for Mental Health, states:

"The increase in visits and the growing popularity of psychological and psychotherapeutic help mainly come from a wonderful part of our population aged 20 to 30. This is encouraging because stigma is decreasing, awareness of the need for help is rising, and the topic is being openly discussed by stand-up comedians and media personalities. Talking about psychological issues is now seen more as a benefit than a shame."

So, where does depression come from? Modern humans are caught in the grip of constant pressure — the need to stay connected and successful. Social media showcases an "ideal" life, work turns into aimless routine, and worries about the future grow. The cycle of "anxiety — fatigue — emptiness" closes, and it becomes increasingly difficult to break free alone.

"Ongoing depression and anxiety disorders don’t happen overnight. Sometimes, a person endures for too long, and when the condition becomes severe enough, hospitalization and inpatient treatment are necessary," emphasized Oksana Shilova.

To prevent this, it’s important to recognize warning signs and not wait for everything to pass on its own — triggers like the death of a loved one, divorce, or job loss can suddenly make life feel like it’s stopping. Visiting a specialist is a step that can prevent hospitalization.

"Antidepressants restore neurotransmitter exchanges in the brain. It’s hard to say if it’s 'repair,' but any medication prescribed by a doctor has a specific effect that leads to recovery, improving quality of life and reducing anxiety," shared the leading researcher at the National Research Center for Mental Health.