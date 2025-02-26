Regulation on AI-Center establishment signed in Belarus

A scientific center of artificial intelligence has been established in Belarus. BelTA reports with reference to the United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.

On February 27, 2025, the Regulation on the establishment of Scientific Artificial Intelligence Center (AI-Center) on the basis of digitalization office of the NAS of Belarus has been signed. The center is created within the framework of cooperation between the United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Intelligence`s Innovation LLC., a resident of the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park.

AI-Сenter will be dealing with advanced technologies in machine vision, natural language processing, neural network programming, supercomputing, cyber security and other areas.