Renowned Russian Actress Larisa Golubkina Passes Away at 85

Larisa Golubkina, the celebrated Soviet and Russian actress, has passed away at the age of 85.

Throughout her illustrious career, she accumulated over forty film credits. Her first role was as Shurochka Azarova in the film "The Hussar Ballad."

With her captivating presence, Larisa Golubkina encharmed audiences in films such as "Give Me the Complaints Book," "Three Men in a Boat (To Say Nothing of the Dog)," "The Tale of Tsar Saltan," "Liberation," and many others.