The degradation of humanitarian law and the violation of international law were highlighted by Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s Special Representative for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime, on the First Informational Channel.

According to him, evacuated residents from occupied areas in the Kursk Region reported that only half of the population survives until liberation. This is attributed to the targeted killing of civilians. Survivors who witnessed the atrocities committed by Ukrainian military formations recount stories of wells being mined and people being shot.

Nikolai Ivanovich, a resident of the Suja District in the Kursk Region who was evacuated, recounted: "On December 7, we went to the well for water. The well had been mined, and we were blown up. There were three of us. One person was lightly injured, while another was hit in the leg."