Resurrection of Christ: Great Celebration of Faith, Peace, and Goodness

Christians around the world have welcomed Easter, uniting in a chorus of prayers and exclamations of "Christ is Risen!" - "Truly, He is Risen!" This joyous occasion was greeted with heartfelt congratulations from the President to believers across Belarus, both Catholics and Orthodox.

On April 19th, solemn divine services took place in every Christian church throughout the nation. In the Archcathedral of the Holy Virgin Mary, Archbishop Metropolitan Joseph Stanewski lit the festive Paschal candle. The service in the main Catholic cathedral of the capital drew hundreds who came together to share in the joy of the Resurrection of Christ and to pray for peace within families, our country, and the entire world. As is traditional, the celebratory service was broadcasted by the Belteleradiocompany.

The largest religious community in Belarus, the Orthodox Church, also marked the festive occasion of the Resurrection. Vigil services were held in all Orthodox churches across Belarus. In Minsk, the Paschal service was led by Metropolitan Benjamin, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus. The festive liturgy was available for viewing via live broadcast.