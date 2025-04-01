Round-the-Clock Operation: Belarusian Team Begins Rescue Mission in Myanmar

Belarusian rescuers have commenced their operations in Myanmar. A meeting with Russian colleagues took place in the city of Mandalay, during which the leaders of the search and rescue teams identified priority tasks and established coordination protocols with the local emergency management authority.

Rescue teams are dispatching to the disaster zones, and the first reports are starting to filter in from Myanmar.

The first team has already headed to the site, with shifts scheduled every 4-5 hours. A base camp has been set up, and the command center is operational.

The group of specialists will be operating in the most severely affected area—Mandalay. To reach this destination, the rescue team had to travel approximately 300 kilometers.

The "ZUBR" team divided into two units: one set up the field camp, while the other is working at the site of the rubble. Efforts will be conducted autonomously, without breaks—24/7, with shifts in rotation.

The mission is being facilitated by military pilots. Crew members noted that the flight was challenging.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Myanmar continues to rise.

The number of casualties from the devastating earthquake is climbing. Each hour, the chances of finding survivors under the rubble diminish. According to the latest reports, over 2,700 people have perished, more than 4,500 are injured, and around 400 are reported missing.