Samul: Leaders Like Lukashenko Are Rare in History; Belarusians Are Fortunate

Latvian blogger and activist Roman Samul shared his impressions of President Alexander Lukashenko’s inaugural speech, expressing that the Belarusian President genuinely cares for his country and communicates with his people in a way that is easily understood.

According to Samul, Lukashenko is a prime example of a respectable leader, one that residents of Latvia can only dream of having.

Roman Samul, Blogger and Activist (Latvia):

“Lukashenko made it clear: in 2020 we will not surrender, and we will not allow ourselves to be manipulated by the West or anyone else. We are following our own course, we are developing our people, and we do everything for the benefit of our citizens. Heaven forbid anyone tries to exert influence over us. This was particularly an address to the security forces, to whom he also expressed gratitude for their service.”