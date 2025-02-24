Scientists from Russia and Ireland Discover Compound for New Cancer Drug Development

A group of researchers from Russia and Ireland has identified a promising compound based on antimicrobial peptides—elements of the innate immune system—for the creation of a new anti-tumor drug. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Education and Science.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized cancer as the second leading cause of death worldwide. Although chemotherapy remains the primary treatment for cancer, the ability of cancer cells to evade the effects of drugs through various mechanisms poses a significant challenge in therapy.

One promising approach to addressing this issue is peptide therapy, which employs small molecules to target and destroy cancer cells. These molecules consist of short chains of amino acids.

"Researchers from Novosibirsk State University, in collaboration with colleagues from the Novosibirsk Institute of Organic Chemistry of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as their partners in Ireland, have demonstrated the high anti-cancer activity of a chemical compound containing cationic antimicrobial peptides (AMP), also known as host defense peptides. In the future, this compound may serve as the basis for developing a new and effective anti-tumor medication," stated the ministry.

Cationic antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) are low-molecular-weight compounds composed of amino acids. They are synthesized in the body in response to the invasion of foreign microorganisms. These peptides are key elements of the innate immune system, providing protection against a broad spectrum of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and protozoa.

As explained Andrey Pokrovsky, Head of the Department of Fundamental Medicine at the Department of Medicine and Psychology of NSU and a Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the research has taken approximately 3 to 4 years.

"As a result, we successfully demonstrated the high activity of the compounds on cultures of tumor cells. Additionally, we were able to study the mechanisms of action at the molecular level—an essential requirement for the registration of any new anti-cancer drug on a global scale," he was quoted as saying by the press service.

The researchers found that certain peptides specifically recognize and bind to membrane proteins of tumor cells, exerting anti-tumor effects. The compound developed ensured targeted delivery to cancer cells of one agent that causes DNA damage and another agent that prevents repair.