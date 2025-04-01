Scientists Restore Appearance of Ancient Human Who Lived 16,000 Years Ago

An international team of scientists has successfully reconstructed the appearance of an ancient human who lived 16,000 years ago. The results of their work were published in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

The reconstruction was conducted by researchers from Guangxi Normal University, Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom, the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Guangxi Institute for Cultural Relics and Archeology, and Beijing Normal University.

The fossil skull was discovered in the Yahuaicave in Guangxi Province, with excavations taking place from 2015 to 2018.

Scientists found that the prehistoric skull was larger than contemporary female skulls but smaller than modern male skulls. Its geometric shape resembles that of a modern female skull, albeit with a more elevated frontal bone.

In their work, the specialists employed modern technologies, including three-dimensional modeling and three-dimensional geometric morphometrics. These innovative methods allowed for a highly accurate reconstruction of the facial features of the ancient human.