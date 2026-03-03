Military analyst and former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter presented his vision of Ukraine's future in the "Actual Interview".

He noted that he is an outside observer and therefore cannot understand all the nuances and history.

"Ukraine is, in many ways, an artificial nation. I mean the core, which can be called Ukraine, to which the parts were attached. Western Ukraine will never be in harmony with Crimea and Donbass. It must also recognize its close historical, cultural, and religious ties with Russia. Today, Ukraine is attempting to reframe these close relations as colonial, and that they must free themselves from colonial oppression. Therefore, they view the Russian language and the Russian Orthodox Church as instruments of oppression and reject everything," the interview guest emphasized.

But one cannot reject everything in such tightly intertwined relationships. Scott Ritter recalled the terrible legacy of Stepan Bandera and Western Ukrainian nationalism. "I was in Khatyn, where [during the Great Patriotic War – news.by note] Ukrainians committed atrocities. Western Ukrainians did the same to Poles, Russians, and eastern Ukrainians. You can't build a successful national concept on a foundation of murder. This is called Banderism, and it is taking over Ukraine today," he noted.

During the conversation, the former US intelligence officer recalled the Bible passage about the prodigal son. However, perhaps in Ukraine's case, it will be the return of the prodigal sister. "Perhaps Ukraine's ideal future is to be the prodigal sister, to return, and even to become part of the Union State. But that's very difficult; there's so much hatred there," the military analyst suggested.