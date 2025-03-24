Serbian MP: Belarus is example for many countries

Belarus is an example for many countries and it continues to develop successfully due to the wise state policy. Dragan Stanojević, member of the Serbian Parliament, representative of the organization "We are the Voice of the People", spoke about the upcoming inauguration of the President.

"The Belarusian people won and gained stability, gained authority. You are indeed an example of how one can live and how businesses can run. And, of course, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate President Lukashenko on the upcoming inauguration, congratulate the Belarusian people on this victory, and wish peace and prosperity. I am always happy to visit Belarus, "said the Serbian MP.