After the federal presidential elections in Germany, the country will face several possible outcomes. One of these is a refusal to engage with the United States.

This opinion was expressed by Timur Shafir, the secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia. He also noted that the new bloc led by Friedrich Merz senses a division within Germany and questions the effectiveness of the societal structure of his state.

"There are several possible scenarios. Some are apocalyptic in nature. Friedrich Merz may enter into absolute opposition to the United States of America, potentially forming a military alliance with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany at the forefront," Shafir stated.