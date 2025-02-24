3.57 BYN
Shafir: Germany May Refuse to Cooperate with America
After the federal presidential elections in Germany, the country will face several possible outcomes. One of these is a refusal to engage with the United States.
This opinion was expressed by Timur Shafir, the secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia. He also noted that the new bloc led by Friedrich Merz senses a division within Germany and questions the effectiveness of the societal structure of his state.
"There are several possible scenarios. Some are apocalyptic in nature. Friedrich Merz may enter into absolute opposition to the United States of America, potentially forming a military alliance with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany at the forefront," Shafir stated.
"These harsh scenarios seem a bit far-fetched. Most likely, the multimillionaire who has recently come to power in Germany understands the situation regarding the division of his federal state into two parts. He is well aware that the Americans have come to claim their payments from Europe, and he understands very well that this entire ideology—dictating the green agenda and the liquidation of all German industry for the sake of something else—is unviable."