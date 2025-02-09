Recently, the US declassified documents about the CIA "mind control" experiments. Let's find out what the released files say.

The CIA conducted horrific experiments on people using drugs, hypnosis, isolation, sensory deprivation and other extreme methods

Documents about the CIA experiments conducted in the 1950s and 1960s have recently been declassified. Under the code name "MK Ultra", the American intelligence agency conducted horrific experiments using drugs, hypnosis, isolation, sensory deprivation and other extreme methods. Often they were tested on people who had no idea what was being done to them and that they were participating in tests by American intelligence agencies.

The history of the US Central Intelligence Agency consists of provocations, scandals, any interstate conflict with overt or covert participation of the United States cannot do without mentioning the CIA. By the early 1950s, it began to turn into a multi-profile monster service, which was tasked with, among other things, tracking and suppressing any political, economic, or military processes in all parts of the world that could threaten the global hegemony of the United States and its allies. Since then, coups d'état, direct military interventions, provocations of all kinds, assassinations of inconvenient politicians, terror, sabotage, and bribery have become almost the main methods of work.

Even American President Johnson once called the CIA a damned murder corporation. For them, all methods were good. Thus, in 1953, CIA Director Dulles approved a project codenamed "MK Ultra", the purpose of which was to control the human mind using psychotropic substances and electrical influence. The project was led by the CIA's chief chemist Sidney Gottlieb.

Elimination of "undesirables"

In 1951, hundreds of people in France suddenly began to experience hallucinations. Some saw snakes, others "burned in fire", and others threw knives at their neighbors. Some, escaping from invisible pursuers, jumped out of windows. Officially, five people died, dozens were hospitalized, and the most violent were put in straitjackets and sent to mental hospitals. At that time, they talked about mass bread poisoning. And only recently has the opinion begun to be heard that "mass hysteria" is the result of a secret CIA experiment.

In 1953, chemist Frank Olson, who worked for the CIA, died under mysterious circumstances. The official version is suicide, but years later it turned out that the scientist had help. Olson participated in the development of bacteriological weapons and was at the origins of "MK Ultra". He knew who was responsible for the mass psychosis in France in 1951. He knew about other CIA projects and wanted to quit.

Within the framework of "MK Ultra", more than a hundred subroutines were created that hit one point. For example, experiments were conducted aimed at partially or completely erasing a person's memory, while giving the opportunity to correct a personality or create a completely new one. For this, people were pumped with LSD or hypnotic encoding was carried out.

Some of the monstrous experiments were carried out in CIA safe houses, where not doctors or clinicians worked, but federal agents. One of them, for example, played the role of a bohemian artist and thus lured unsuspecting victims into his "apartment", where they were experimented on.

False foundations and dirty white coats

A considerable number of CIA projects were financed through false foundations. Grants for MK Ultra research were used by dozens of colleges and universities, laboratories and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and clinics, and prisons.

Among the published documents is also a 1963 report by CIA Inspector General John Earman. In it, he recommended stopping testing on US citizens who did not know about their participation in the experiment due to the risk of compromise and damage to the agency.