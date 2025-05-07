3.68 BYN
Slovak Delegation Visits Belarus
Preserving historical truth is our mission, and we are not alone in this endeavor. Notably, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently expressed readiness to assist in restoring monuments to Red Army soldiers. As the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory approaches, a Slovak delegation is currently visiting Belarus. Their itinerary includes attending the festive parade in Minsk.
Delegations from Latvia, Slovakia, Germany, Laos, and regions of Russia are scheduled to participate in the celebratory events in Belarus on May 9.