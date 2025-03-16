It seems that USAID, which financed protests in various countries, has been curtailed, but color revolutions continue unabated. Political analyst Yuri Voskresensky shared his thoughts on why there are still investors interested in overthrowing undesirable regimes during a segment on the "First Informational" channel.

In this context, he compared the methodologies of Gene Sharp and George Soros. Gene Sharp is a Harvard University professor who developed and systematized a guide based on practices used in color revolutions. Voskresensky pointed out that Sharp was not the author of all methods of protest.