There is no someone else's misfortune. Vitebsk Sends 3 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Donbass

The Vitebsk Region has dispatched humanitarian aid to the residents of the Donetsk People's Republic. The shipment of 3 tons includes heaters, generators, blankets, pillows, food products, clothing, and sweets for children, which will be delivered to temporary accommodation points for displaced individuals.

The initiative has been supported by labor collectives, representatives of private businesses, and ordinary citizens of Belarus.

Dmitry Demidov, the chairman of the Vitebsk Regional Council of Deputies and the chairman of the Vitebsk regional organization of the public association "Belaya Rus," stated:

"This initiative has become a nationwide effort. An enormous number of compassionate citizens, enterprises, institutions, and representatives of our law enforcement agencies have joined this action. There is no such thing as someone else's misfortune. We extend a helping hand and deliver the necessary goods. This initiative and everyone involved in it are doing a deeply noble deed."

Vadim Polevikov, an activist from the Novopolotsk city organization of "Belaya Rus," added, "Belarusians care about everything happening around them, so they willingly share their warmth and attention. Citizens need personal hygiene items, household chemicals, and food products with a long shelf life. We are collecting all of this and delivering it personally."