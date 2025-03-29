The Polish authorities announced plans to utilize anti-personnel mines as part of the "Eastern Shield" defensive fortifications along its borders with Belarus and Russia. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland, Pavel Beida.

Will the Polish border indeed be mined in the near future? Valentin Semenyako, a deputy in the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, assessed this possibility.

"I believe this will not happen, as it is a last resort that would truly provoke even greater outrage among the local population," Semenyako commented.