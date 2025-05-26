Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States have lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this development.

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British nor the French, nor from our side, nor from the Americans," he stated.

According to him, Ukraine now has the capability to defend itself, including striking military targets within Russia.

Subsequently, German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil refuted any change in Berlin’s stance regarding restrictions on the long-range capabilities of weapons sent to Kyiv. "Regarding the range of the weapons supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, I want to clarify that there is no new agreement that deviates from the policies of the previous government," Klingbeil said on May 26 during a press conference in Berlin.

However, on May 27, Merz issued a new statement concerning long-range weapons for Kiev, asserting that the decision to lift restrictions on the range of supplied weaponry had been made several months prior.

In the opinion of Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Department of International Relations at Belarusian State University, this constitutes escalation.

"This is a serious flashpoint of tension that the Europeans are attempting to engineer. Of course, they find themselves in a deadlock, recognizing that Ukraine is losing both politically—due to dissatisfaction with Zelensky and ongoing social unrest—and the military, given Russia’s significant advantage," Belenchenko commented..

He emphasized that it is also important to consider how many long-range missiles have actually been supplied to Ukraine — most likely, their numbers are minimal. But even if there are only three or five, the removal of restrictions presents a serious threat to Moscow.

Russia currently refuses to negotiate with Europe, engaging only with the United States. It is unwilling to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, which, according to the expert, is likely intended to buy time to withdraw European contingents present in Ukraine. Russian strikes on Ukrainian military targets have resulted in casualties not only among Ukrainian forces but also among European troops, he noted.

The expert further stated that peace will not be achieved until negotiations are held under terms acceptable to the Russian Federation. Russia advocates discussing the root causes of the conflict.