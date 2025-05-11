This place is called “Children's Khatyn”. The unique memorial in Krasny Bereg has no analogues

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce28ba31-ace5-4717-9c76-153cdc5e7ff9/conversions/079d6d8e-79d8-48df-9941-ec8a40b6521c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce28ba31-ace5-4717-9c76-153cdc5e7ff9/conversions/079d6d8e-79d8-48df-9941-ec8a40b6521c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce28ba31-ace5-4717-9c76-153cdc5e7ff9/conversions/079d6d8e-79d8-48df-9941-ec8a40b6521c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce28ba31-ace5-4717-9c76-153cdc5e7ff9/conversions/079d6d8e-79d8-48df-9941-ec8a40b6521c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The memorial complex "To Children - Victims of War" in agro-town Krasny Bereg keeps the memory of the stolen childhood. It has no analogues not only in Belarus, but also in foreign countries. Last year a museum was built here, after visiting it no one can hold their tears.

People call the memorial of Krasniy Bereg "Children's Khatyn". But the prisoners were not burned here. Babies were brought here from all over the area, examined, and then sent either to work in Germany or to other camps where their blood was pumped out for German soldiers.

Hungry children sometimes came to the doctors and asked to repeat the frightful procedure for one thing - a portion of sugar. The tour guide's story is heartbreaking. This is the case when the truth is scarier than fiction.

"Shock, how was it possible to kill children like that, to punish them. What for? Little innocent children", - Nadezhda Verbitskaya, a visitor of the memorial complex, does not hide her indignation.

According to the author's idea, the whole complex is a sun with rays diverging in different directions. One extra ray is a black streak of war that should not have happened. Good necessarily defeats evil. That's why children's drawings have more positive colors, and around the memorial there is an apple garden - a symbol of life.

Vyacheslav Pobortsev, Head of the Culture Department of Zhlobin District Executive Committee: "In 2024, with the support of the whole republic, we implemented the project to build a unique museum for children - victims of war, for which more than 7 million was allocated within the framework of the republican subbotnik. And today our museum is of great popularity - just in the first four months of the 25th year we were visited by more than 20 thousand people."

The war mutilated thousands of children's destinies, took away their happy and carefree childhood. Suffering, hunger and death made them grow up too early. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, more than 166 thousand children died at the hands of fascists in Belarus during the Great Patriotic War. More than 33 thousand children were taken to Germany for forced labor. And these figures are not final.

Olga Ermakova, research associate of the memorial complex “To Children - Victims of War": "Its uniqueness is first of all in the fact that it is not dedicated to any specific events. The memorial immortalizes the memory of all children, regardless of faith and nationality. This means that it is dedicated to all children who suffered during the war years."