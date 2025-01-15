Transfiguration Church opens after restoration In Polotsk

A long-awaited event for Belarus. A unique shrine was opened In Polotsk after restoration, - the Transfiguration Church of the Spaso-Euphrosyne Monastery.

The President sent an address to the residents and guests of ancient Polotsk. Alexander Lukashenko noted that the restoration of the church is a significant contribution to strengthening historical memory.

Despite the rather frosty and windy weather, today Polotsk has a truly special atmosphere. After many years of restoration, a unique shrine opens its doors - a temple built in the 12th century with the blessing of St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk.

On the outside, the building of the Transfiguration Church has been preserved in its 19th century appearance. The interior decoration is an original fresco paintings dating back to the 12th century from floor to ceiling. A miracle - and nothing more! Which, it seems, the saint herself revealed to Belarusians centuries later.

The total area of ​​rare frescoes is almost 1000 (one thousand) cubic meters, that is, about 90 percent of the entire area of ​​the church walls. In order to preserve them, the team of builders and restorers had to work hard.

The entire Belarusian Orthodox world has been waiting for this event for more than 30 years.

"I am simply happy that today this temple will once again delight our parishioners. This is the pearl of our entire Belarusian land," said Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.