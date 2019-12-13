Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger

"In fact, sanctions work primarily and most effectively against those countries that are ready to give up. Neither Russia nor Belarus belong to these countries. If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger. But this requires great efforts, and this is associated with painful processes." "There is nothing good in sanctions. This is a wrong, vicious policy, which, in my opinion, should be condemned," says Vladimir Orlov, founder and director of the international club "Trialogue", professor at MGIMO (Russia). But thanks to the fact that they are putting pressure on us, they are trying to cut off some of our opportunities, including in those technologies where we may not yet be as strong as we would like, we are mobilizing our own resources, our own economy, our own creativity, we are mobilizing those connections that exist both in our countries inside and within the Union State, within the Eurasian economic space. In the long term, this is a matter that helps us".