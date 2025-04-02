The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a drone strike on the gas distribution station "Svatove" in the Lugansk People's Republic, according to RIA Novosti.

"On April 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the gas distribution station 'Svatove' with the assistance of an unmanned aerial vehicle. The strike hit a hydrate formation prevention unit, resulting in damage to the station's equipment and a fire," the publication reported.

The enterprise noted that due to the enemy's attack, gas supply was limited for 11,129 customers residing in Svatove and 12 other settlements. Specialists were dispatched to the site, and gas supplies were restored in eight of these locations shortly thereafter.

Shortly before this event, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had carried out two strikes within a day on energy infrastructure facilities in the Kursk Region, leaving more than 1,500 consumers without power.

The ministry clarified that Ukrainian forces are systematically targeting Russian energy infrastructure using drones and artillery systems, despite statements from the Kiev regime claiming adherence to a moratorium.

The day prior, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow had conveyed information to the United States, the UN, and the OSCE regarding Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities in violation of agreements.

Ceasefire Negotiations in Ukraine

On March 18, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a phone conversation. Among other matters, the Russian leader positively responded to the idea of a mutual commitment from the parties in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days and gave the corresponding orders to the military. Later, Vladimir Zelensky stated that the Kiev authorities would support this proposal.

Subsequently, on March 24, negotiations took place in Riyadh between expert groups from Russia and the United States, during which representatives of the two countries agreed to develop a mechanism prohibiting such strikes. The published list of energy facilities that both sides committed to refrain from attacking during the ceasefire includes oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities, power plants, substations, transformers, and distributors, as well as nuclear power plants and hydroelectric dams.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continuously violate these agreements. The first attack occurred just hours after the conversation between Putin and Trump, targeting the "Kavkazskaya" oil pumping station in Krasnodar Krai. This marked the beginning of a series of assaults on Russian energy facilities.