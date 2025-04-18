Unique archives, lists of trophy books. The Presidential Library opens pages of history

Presentation of little-known archival documents related to the Great Patriotic War, an interactive exhibition with elements of augmented reality - all this will be presented at the Presidential Library of the Republic of Belarus on April 18.

Memories of the past

The Presidential Library opens the pages of history. The unique archival papers presented here tell about the library personnel who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War. Personal files, accounting documents, lists of trophy books, as well as books returned from captivity. These testimonies of the past allow us to learn about the heroism and selflessness of people who not only preserved culture, but also defended the homeland.

In addition, the library presents multimedia projects: "We Will Win", "Historical Memory - Our Cultural Heritage". They tell about the historical memory of past generations; a photo project "80 Years of Peace" has also been prepared.