United Kingdom Suspends Double Taxation Agreement with Belarus

The United Kingdom has announced the suspension of its double taxation agreement with Belarus, as reported by BELTA, citing the Ministry of Taxes and Duties.

"The Belarusian side has been informed via a note of the British government's decision to suspend the convention between the governments of Belarus and the United Kingdom aimed at eliminating double taxation on income and capital taxes and preventing tax evasion, which was signed in Minsk on September 26, 2017," the Ministry stated.

The UK will suspend the agreement in its entirety starting April 1, 2025, concerning corporate tax, and from April 6, 2025, for income and capital gains taxes.