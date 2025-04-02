"We see what is happening today in the neighboring territory, near our borders in the western direction. In the western theater of military operations. We see how our nearest neighbors (Poles, the Baltics) are militarizing and increasing their aggressive rhetoric. We have just recently received information that the Poles are deploying new operational units, reconnaissance battalions and equipment in the Suwalki Corridor. They are trying to defend themselves against a putative threat from the East. Although it looks so ridiculous today. Because the Armed Forces of Belarus, the military organization of the state does not bet on increasing military budgets, increasing the number of exercises," stressed Alexander Wolfovich.