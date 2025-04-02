3.66 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.38 BYN
Volfovich reacts to Poland's actions in Suwalki Corridor
State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich gave a comment to journalists on Poland's actions in the Suwalki Corridor area, BelTA informs.
"We see what is happening today in the neighboring territory, near our borders in the western direction. In the western theater of military operations. We see how our nearest neighbors (Poles, the Baltics) are militarizing and increasing their aggressive rhetoric. We have just recently received information that the Poles are deploying new operational units, reconnaissance battalions and equipment in the Suwalki Corridor. They are trying to defend themselves against a putative threat from the East. Although it looks so ridiculous today. Because the Armed Forces of Belarus, the military organization of the state does not bet on increasing military budgets, increasing the number of exercises," stressed Alexander Wolfovich.
The Suwalki Corridor is a strip about 100 km long on the border between Lithuania and Poland, bordering also the Kaliningrad Oblast of Russia and Belarus.