Indeed, the West is ready. It has finally matured and become aware enough to hear Belarus' position. This is underscored by the fact that Alexander Lukashenko's interview was aired unedited.

This opinion was shared by Sergey Klishеvich, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

"It should be noted that Mario Nawfal is not just a blogger; he is a journalist close to the current American administration who indeed influences the informational agenda of everything happening in the United States today and shapes public opinion, including his perspective on the situation," commented Klishеvich.