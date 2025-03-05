3.60 BYN
"Western Countries Are Ready to Hear Belarus' Position," Says Klishеvich on Lukashenko's Interview
Indeed, the West is ready. It has finally matured and become aware enough to hear Belarus' position. This is underscored by the fact that Alexander Lukashenko's interview was aired unedited.
This opinion was shared by Sergey Klishеvich, a member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.
"It should be noted that Mario Nawfal is not just a blogger; he is a journalist close to the current American administration who indeed influences the informational agenda of everything happening in the United States today and shapes public opinion, including his perspective on the situation," commented Klishеvich.
"The fact that, for the first time in a long while, our President's interview with American media was presented to the public—without any edits, cuts, or censorship, presented in full as it was—truly indicates that there is a readiness to listen. The United States is prepared to hear our position, the position of our President. It is gaining trust and respect, particularly within American society and the current elite in power, as evidenced by the reaction to our President's interview with the well-known blogger."