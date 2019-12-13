Why Americans are putting pressure on Belaruskali with sanctions?

The program for the development of Polesie should have a legacy. And when the world is in a fierce struggle for resources, it is important for us to provide our own market. Such opinions are heard from experts and scientists.

"We see a new state program, perhaps broader, deeper. Taking into account the experience of that program and new opportunities. Because in the 10 years that have passed since the program was completed, we have learned a lot. In economics, science, agriculture, we have gone far ahead, including in this region," emphasized the head of the laboratory of forest ecology and dendrochronology at the Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Alexander Pugachevsky.

Nikolai Mezhevich, executive director of the A.A. Gromyko Association of Foreign Policy Studies, professor (Russia):

"It is important for us to provide ourselves with what we cannot live without: grain, meat, milk. This has been done, this is an absolutely underestimated part of the success of the two countries together and separately. It is no coincidence that even the Belarusian opposition gritted its teeth and admitted that the republic feeds itself. Coming from them, it is a double compliment. On the one hand, the fugitives criticized the government, saying that they are building agro-towns and so on, and on the other hand, they reluctantly admitted that they have started to feed themselves".