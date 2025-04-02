The bilateral relations between Russia and Belarus have withstood the test of time. Minsk and Moscow envision their future in productive, mutually beneficial, and fair cooperation, placing human interests at the forefront. This is the opinion of Belarusian political scientist Vadim Yelfimov.

"We are entering a new stage of our union-building today. I am particularly impressed by the concept proposed by our President, Alexander G. Lukashenko. This is truly a real unification. Unification should occur in matters of economic development, security, and foreign policy. Life itself, along with our adversaries, has demonstrated that we must support one another. At this point, there is no reasonable person who has any doubts about where our future lies," the expert asserted.

Vadim Yelfimov stated:

"I have always maintained that the Belarusian economy is inherently socially oriented. This is enshrined in our Constitution, and it is evident in every action taken by our President. Today, we are not only developing this model, but we will also soon offer it to all our closest partners, including the Russian Federation. They will, in turn, adopt this experience from us — we are already witnessing this."