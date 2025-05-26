"We truly observe Minsk’s empathy and compassion towards the events unfolding in the region — all from a fraternal perspective. This was articulated by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and I believe the Belarusian people share this sentiment as well. Minsk has become the venue where, in September 2014 and February 2015, important agreements were reached—agreements that had every chance to stabilize the situation and halt the escalation of the crisis. Minsk has hosted numerous sessions of the contact group at a high level, creating optimal conditions for dialogue between Kiev, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with the mediation of the OSCE and Russia. I would say that this is not only a multi-faceted but also a complex and branching effort to establish conditions for the operation of very intricate mechanisms on this track. The invaluable humanitarian assistance from our Belarusian friends has been truly unique."