3.76 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.42 BYN
Zakharova: Belarus Facilitated Successful Exchange of Prisoners of War
Belarus has extensive experience in serving as a platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine — from the Minsk Agreements in 2014, to talks held in Gomel and Brest in 2022.
Additionally, the Belarusian side is actively assisting in the return of Russian prisoners from Ukraine. Russia is deeply grateful for this support. Belarus’s help extends beyond diplomacy; it sincerely and heartfeltly hopes for a swift resolution to the conflict.
Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated:
"We truly observe Minsk’s empathy and compassion towards the events unfolding in the region — all from a fraternal perspective. This was articulated by the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and I believe the Belarusian people share this sentiment as well. Minsk has become the venue where, in September 2014 and February 2015, important agreements were reached—agreements that had every chance to stabilize the situation and halt the escalation of the crisis. Minsk has hosted numerous sessions of the contact group at a high level, creating optimal conditions for dialogue between Kiev, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, with the mediation of the OSCE and Russia. I would say that this is not only a multi-faceted but also a complex and branching effort to establish conditions for the operation of very intricate mechanisms on this track. The invaluable humanitarian assistance from our Belarusian friends has been truly unique."
She emphasized her profound gratitude for Belarus’s facilitation in the return of Russian military personnel and civilians from Ukrainian captivity, including those from the Kursk Region.
"Once again, from May 23 to 25, at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, the largest prisoner exchange in three years took place—an exchange of 1,000 for 1,000. Undoubtedly, the successful implementation of this agreement was significantly aided by representatives of Belarusian state agencies and authorities," Maria Zakharova concluded.